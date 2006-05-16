This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COMIC RELIEF The Grace Reading Series presents Jessica Abel, author of the graphic novel “La Perdida” (Pantheon), a story about a young Mexican-American woman who returns to Central America to search for her identity. Tonight 7 p.m., Mo Pitkin’s House of Satisfaction, 34 Avenue A, between 2nd and 3rd streets, 212-777-5660, free.

SOUTH ASIAN SENSATIONS Authors Amitav Ghosh, Marina Budhos, and Vijay Seshadri are featured in “Mixed Messages,” a three-day festival celebrating South Asian writing. Workshops include discussions on screenwriting and literature based on food. The conference is hosted by the South Asian Women’s Creative Collective. Friday through Sunday, times vary, Marymount Manhattan College, 221 E. 71st St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-733-2930, prices vary. For a full schedule, go to sawcc.org/mixed.html.