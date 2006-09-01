Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SMALL–TOWN STORIES Writer Peter Neofotis presents a dramatic and comedic reading of three short stories situated in the town of Concord, Va., “The Vultures,” “The Abandoned Church,” and “The Ancients.” Saturday, 6 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between 4th and Bleecker streets, 212-989-9319, free.
