COMMUNITY CHANGES Geneive Abdo reads from and discusses her new essay “Mecca and Main Street: Muslim Life in America After 9/11” (Oxford), about the changing nature of young Muslim communities and their relationships to older generations. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Mid-Manhattan Library, 455 Fifth Ave., between 39th and 40th streets, 212-340-0849, free.

UNDER THE STARS The Public Theater presents a reading of David Hare’s “Stuff Happens,” about the current war in Iraq. The reading is directed by Daniel Sullivan, and features actors Tony Carlin, Gloria Reuben, Robert Sella, and Brenda Wehle. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Delacorte Theater, Central Park, 81st Street and Central Park West, 212-539-8750, free. Tickets can be picked up at the Delacorte Theater or the Public Theater box office, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street.