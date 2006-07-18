The New York Sun

HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Central Park Conservancy and the New York Road Runners presents a race to celebrate the birth of Central Park, which turns 153 this year. A four-mile race for adults is offered with children’s races and programs following. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Central Park, 72nd Street Transverse at Bethesda Terrace, 212-860-4455, $25 general and $17 for members in advance, $35 general and $25 for members on day of race.

