LONE ART Art historian Dr. Stephen Huyler presents “Enforced Isolation: A Woman’s Art in India,” discussing women who produce art in spite of familial or societal pressures. The talk is presented in conjunction with the exhibit “Concrete Kingdom: Sculptures by Nek Chand.” Today, 1:30 p.m., American Folk Art Museum, 45 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212.265.1040 ext. 102, $10.

SPINOZA’S LIFE Author Rebecca Goldstein, of “Betraying Spinoza: The Renegade Jew Who Gave Us Modernity” (Schocken), and writer Jonathan Rosen present a lecture on the philosopher who espoused the principles of the separation of church and state. The event is sponsored by the YIVO Jewish Institute for Research. Tonight, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $15 general, $7 students.