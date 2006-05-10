The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LATIN TRENDS A resident artist at Apexart, Tamara Diaz Bringas, speaks with artist Pablo Helguera about current creative trends in Central America. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Apexart, 291 Church St., between Canal and White streets, 212-431-5270, free.

BEGINNING RITUALS The Dorot Jewish Division of the New York Public Library offers four presentations on the historical and cultural implications of the bris ceremony, discussing the crossroads of Jewish identity, psychoanalysis, and minor surgery. Robin Judd and Eric Kline Silverman join the discussion. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York Public Library, 455 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212-930-0601, free.

BOROUGH HISTORY The Brooklyn Historical Society presents a lecture tited “The “Green-Wood Cemetery: Past, Present and Future.” The cemetery was built in the 1830s. Saturday, 2 p.m., Brooklyn Historical Society, Othmer Library, 28 Pierrepont St., between Willow and Hicks streets, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, 718-222-4222 ext. 240, free.

