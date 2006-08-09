This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEFORE ZAIDE The Mostly Mozart festival presents a series of discussions prior to performances of the composer’s unfinished opera “Zaide.” The discussions focus on themes of contemporary slavery evoked in the opera. The director of the opera, Peter Sellars, and the senior director of Safe Horizon, Florrie Burke, are featured guests for the first lecture. Tonight, 7 p.m., Education, Rehearsal and Recording Studio, Rose Hall, Broadway and 60th Street, 212-721-6500, free for performance ticket holders, $35–$75 for tickets.

CAN I GET A WITNESS? As part of its “Harlem Speaks Series,” the Jazz Museum in Harlem presents a talk and performance featuring trombonist Monsignor John Sanders, aformer band member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Jazz Museum, 104 E. 126th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-348-8300, free.