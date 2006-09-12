This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHOTO ADVICE Photojournalist Stephen Lewis, who has shot for W and Elle magazines, speaks about editorial and advertorial photography. Tonight, 7 p.m., School of Visual Arts Amphitheater, 209 E. 23rd St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-592-2000, $10 general, free for members and students.

NEWT’S BACK A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, is featured in a public conversation at the New School for Management and Urban Policy. The president of New School, Bob Kerrey, is host of the event. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., 66 W. 12th St. at Sixth Avenue, 212-229-5400 ext. 1482, free, reservations required.

STAGING A DISCUSSION Eugene Lang College of New School University presents a conversation with theater and multimedia artist John Jesurun, who discusses his past performance pieces.Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Eugene Lang College, Wollman Hall, 65 W. 11th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 5th floor, 212-229-5667, free.