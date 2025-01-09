California Infernos Ignite Political Blame Game Against LA Mayor, Governor Newsom as New Fires Flare at Hollywood Hills

As fires continue to engulf Los Angeles, blame for the poor response has been hurled from all directions at public officials in California, up to and including Governor Newsom and the LA mayor, Karen Bass, who stands accused of recently cutting millions from the Fire Department’s budget.

Firefighters finally began to make progress battling the deadly and devastating fires as the powerful Santa Ana winds that drove the fast-moving flames began to die down early Thursday. However, the mayor has been criticized for chopping $17.5 Million from the department in order to cover the costs of a new contract with the city’s police force, according to a report from ABC News.

“Fires in LA are sadly no surprise, yet the Mayor cut LA Fire Department’s budget by $23M. And reports of empty fire hydrants raise serious questions. Competence matters,” said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times, in a post on X. The newspaper had endorsed Ms. Bass for the mayoral seat in October 2022.

“Sadly, the winds have been known for over a week, but staffing and budget cuts don’t allow us to plan and prepare and pre-deploy as we should have,” one LAFD firefighter said to Fox11 Los Angeles.

Last month, the Los Angeles Fire Department chief Kristin Crowley warned city hall in a letter that the budget reduction — which cut $7 million earmarked for training and other key functions – would hinder the department’s response to major emergencies, according to a report from NBC4 Los Angeles.

“The reduction… has severely limited the department’s capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies, including wildfires,” Ms. Crowley wrote in her December 4 memo.

According to a report from Politico, the city was actually in the process of negotiating a new contract with the fire department at the same time the budget was being finalized. Additional funding for the department was pushed into a separate fund until the deal was finally wrapped up in November and the fire budget has actually increased over $50 million year-over-year.

Ms. Bass was also roasted for being halfway across the globe as the fires broke out. She left Los Angeles to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, just as the National Weather Service warned about the incoming windstorm fueling the fires.

“This is like a third world country… there is no water coming out of the fire hydrants. LA Mayor Karen Bass is on a foreign trip to Ghana,” real estate developer Rick Caruso, who lost to Ms. Bass in the most recent mayoral election, said in an interview with local news.

“Obama made sure that Rick Caruso, who is extremely competent, lost to utterly incompetent Mayor Karen (her real name),” Elon Musk posted on X along with video from Mr. Caruso’s interview.

Ms. Bass was whisked out of Ghana via a military and commercial flights, upon her return, she continued to face brutal assessments over the handling of the emergency befallen upon the city, according to the Los Angeles Times.



“Madam Mayor, have you nothing to say today? Asked a reporter at one airport during her trip back to Los Angeles. The mayor said nothing to acknowledge the questions as she disembarked from a plane.

“Madam Mayor, have you absolutely nothing to say to the citizens today who are dealing with this disaster,” the reporter can be heard asking in a video of the exchange. “No apology for them? Do you think you should have been visiting Ghana while this was unfolding back home?”

Mr. Newsom has also faced sharp criticism for the wildfire response.

On Wednesday, he swung back at President-elect Trump for placing the blame squarely on him as a new fast-moving wildfire ignited in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night.

In an interview on CNN, the governor responded to questions from Anderson Cooper, accusing the incoming president of trying to “politicize” the chaos caused by the hellish inferno. “I hate to even ask this question, but the president-elect chose to attack you, blame you for this,” the news anchor said.

“[O]ne can’t even respond to it,” Mr. Newsom responded. “People are literally fleeing. People have lost their lives. Kids lost their schools, families completely torn asunder, churches burned down. This guy wanted to politicize it.

“I have a lot of thoughts, and I know what I want to say. I won’t. I stood next to a president of the United States of America today, and I was proud to be with Joe Biden,” he added, mentioning that the sitting president had cancelled a trip to Italy to focus on the federal response to the fires.

“And he had the backs of every single person in this community. He didn’t play politics, didn’t try to divide any of us,” Mr. Newsom added.

The interview aired as a fourth fire ignited and sparked evacuations in Hollywood. The so-called Sunset Fire broke out early Wednesday evening as officials were holding a news conference to update residents in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Within a few hours, firefighters were able to keep the fire in check.

“We hit it hard and fast and mother nature was a little nicer to us today than she was yesterday,” a captain with the Los Angeles Fire Department, Erik Scott said at a press conference.

The devastating Palisades and Eaton fires have left a trail of destruction, consuming almost 2,000 structures including homes, businesses, and other buildings. Authorities anticipate this number will increase as assessment continues. It is estimated that the damage from the series of fires will cost Californians at least $50 billion.

The Eaton Fire has claimed five lives and the full extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

Earlier in the day, President-elect Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to call out the governor and his past policies on water distribution as reports surfaced throughout the day that firefighters are having trouble finding enough water to contain the life- and property-threatening flames.

“Governor Gavin Newscum [sic] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,”Trump wrote in one post.

“He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”

He then continued throughout the day to hurl written jabs at Mr. Newsom as the fires continued to rage.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground,” he wrote in another post late Wednesday evening. “It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum [sic] should resign. This is all his fault!!!”