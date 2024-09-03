The New York Sun

Join
National

California Lawmakers Approve Bills To Ban Deepfakes, Crack Down on AI

Political campaigns would be required to disclose any use of AI-altered materials in their advertisements.

AP/J. David Ake
Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious skirmish involving President Trump and New York City police officers posted on Higgins's Twitter account. The highly detailed, sensational images, which are not real, were produced using a sophisticated and widely accessible image generator. AP/J. David Ake
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

California lawmakers took steps on Monday to regulate the artificial intelligence industry and address the issue of deepfakes.

Amid rising concerns over the misuse of AI tools to deceive voters and produce deepfake pornography involving minors, lawmakers have passed several bills aimed at curbing such practices. One notable piece of legislation seeks to ban election-related deepfakes, mandating that large social media platforms remove such deceptive content 120 days before and 60 days after an election.

Political campaigns would be required to disclose any use of AI-altered materials in their advertisements.

Another set of proposals targets the creation and distribution of AI-generated images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Current laws only allow for prosecution if it can be proven that the materials depict real individuals. The new proposals would fill this legal gap, making it illegal to produce or spread AI-generated child sexual abuse content.

In an effort to empower users, another bill mandates tech companies and social media platforms to provide AI detection tools. This initiative aims to help users identify and flag AI-generated content more effectively.

The Democrat-controlled California legislature is in the process of voting on hundreds of bills during the final week of its session, all of which are destined for Governor Newsom’s desk. The deadline for the votes is Saturday, with the governor having until September 30 to sign, veto, or allow the bills to become law without his signature.

Mr. Newsom indicated in July that he plans to sign a proposal targeting election-related deepfakes. However, he has not publicly commented on other AI-related legislation.

The governor has previously cautioned against overregulation, warning it could negatively impact the state’s burgeoning tech industry. Recent budgetary concerns have also influenced his decision-making on legislative matters he might otherwise support.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use