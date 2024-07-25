California Moves To Crack Down on Homeless Encampments

Governor Newsom is signing an executive order aimed at clearing homeless encampments across the state.

Governor Newsom is cracking down on homeless encampments in California, signing an executive order allowing state officials to begin dismantling the makeshift shelters across the state.

The New York Times reports that Mr. Newsom is expected to call on California officials to begin dismantling the encampments with “urgency and dignity.”

“The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets,” Mr. Newsom said in a statement. “There are simply no more excuses.”

The executive order comes in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized the criminalization of homelessness in America.

The state is also slated to consider a new provision aimed at implementing a one-half cent sales tax on items other than rent, groceries, medicine, and gas to fund a homelessness response campaign and specifically affordable housing projects.

According to the New York Times report there were approximately 180,000 homeless Californians last year, more than any other state in America. California is currently the state with the second highest average home price and second highest median rent.