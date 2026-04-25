California Voters to Decide on Contentious Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements This November

Collectivists Turn May Day Into a High Holiday
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The debate in California mirrors national GOP efforts, encouraged by President Trump, to tighten voting restrictions based on unproven claims of election fraud.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By LAURENCE ELDER|
By VERONIQUE de RUGY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By MARIE POHL|
By CARL ROLLYSON|
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