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The New York Sun
Politics

California Voters to Decide on Contentious Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements This November

The debate in California mirrors national GOP efforts, encouraged by President Trump, to tighten voting restrictions based on unproven claims of election fraud.

A voter prepares a ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, California. Chris Pizzello, AP
A voter prepares a ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, California. Chris Pizzello, AP FILE - A voter prepares a ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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