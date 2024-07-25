Call It ‘Kamalaflation’: As Vice President, Harris Cast Tie-Breaking Votes for Biden’s Inflationary Spending Sprees

Just what one would expect from a big-government California socialist.

The lead Wall Street Journal editorial today reads: “In her campaign debut, Kamala Harris steers left.” Nobody should be shocked at this.

She talked about student loan cancellations, new entitlements for health care, child care, and seniors. A more progressive culture war.

Banning guns. Overriding state abortion limits. Of course tax hikes on successful earners and businesses.

Oh, and let’s not forget the ban on oil and gas fracking. All this befits a good solid left-liberal progressive from San Francisco.

A big-government California socialist.

And this is at the very beginning of her campaign.

Here’s one I nearly forgot: “Kamalaflation.” Hat-tip to Breitbart’s John Carney: “How Harris caused inflation by casting decisive votes for Biden’s economic agenda.”

Vice President Harris cast the decisive votes for President Biden’s two biggest and most inflationary spending sprees.

In March of 2021, she cast the tie-breaking vote for the so-called $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” that launched a 9 percent inflation rate

And still today the long tale of that inflation surge has caused an affordability crisis with cumulative inflation up 20 percent, with a more than 4 percent drop in average weekly wages for middle-class working folks.

Even that, though, was not enough for the Bidens’ insatiable spending appetites.

In August 2022, Ms. Harris cast the tie-breaking vote for the $1.2 trillion misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Judging by her first days on the campaign trail, there’s more of that kind of overspending and borrowing should she ever be elected president.

Of course she never talks about economic growth or making the economic pie grow larger, two staples of President Trump’s economic platform.

In fact the contrast between Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation and “drill, baby, drill” and Ms. Harris’ tax hikes, big government spending, and war on fossil fuels couldn’t be any clearer.

On these economic issues, Trump has a huge advantage.

I’ve always believed that tax cutters win, while tax hikers lose. Call it growthier.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.