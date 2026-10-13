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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Our new wine columnist detects a glimmer of good news amid vinous gloom.
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Updated:
Good news is rare in California wine these days. Sales are down, wineries are closing, vines are being burned, and grapes are left unpicked. Words like “dismal” and “bleak” are commonly invoked to describe the current state of affairs in the Golden State. But Mark Garaventa, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Rack and Riddle in Healdsburg, Sonoma, has a sunnier take.
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Good news is rare in California wine these days. Sales are down, wineries are closing, vines are being burned, and grapes are left unpicked. Words like “dismal” and “bleak” are commonly invoked to describe the current state of affairs in the Golden State. But Mark Garaventa, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Rack and Riddle in Healdsburg, Sonoma, has a sunnier take.
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