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The New York Sun
Foreign

Canada’s Immigration Rollback Leaves In-Country Candidates Facing Uncertain Future

Following a public backlash against a flood of new immigrants, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is scaling back admissions, leaving some once-hopeful candidates in limbo.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 22: Potential emigrants attend the Opportunities Canada Expo in search of jobs and new lives Canada on November 22, 2008 in Leeds, England. The exhibition by Canadian employers and recruitment consultants gives advice to people seeking work and a new life in Canada or an escape from Britain's financial crisis. The next exhibition and seminar is at London's Earls Court on November 29-30. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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