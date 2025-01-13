Cardinal Dolan, Who Jokingly Predicted Harris Loss, Set To Deliver Invocation at Trump’s Inauguration

With just one week to go until his return to the White House, President-elect Trump has released details of the planned inauguration ceremonies, with singer Carrie Underwood set to perform on the stage on the west side of the Capitol and Chris Macchio to sing the national anthem. A number of religious leaders are also expected to participate in the ceremony.

After a chummy Al Smith dinner last year — where the host presciently joked that Vice President Harris’s absence may lead to a loss in 2024 — the president-elect has chosen his home town’s most famous religious leader to speak this year. The Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the host of that dinner, is slated to deliver one of the inauguration’s invocations. The second invocation will be delivered by Reverend Franklin Graham.

In a statement Monday, Trump made his four days of plans known to the public. They include celebrations both before and after the inauguration, the singers on the Capitol platform, and the prayer services typical of presidential inaugurations.

Trump will return to the nation’s capital on Saturday night, where he will celebrate his victory with fireworks at his Northern Virginia golf course, followed by a dinner honoring his running mate. On Sunday, he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after which he will speak at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capitol One Arena, which can host about 20,000 people, in the heart of the nation’s capital. The night before his inauguration, he will host a celebratory candlelight dinner with friends, staff, and supporters.

The president-elect will then participate in the traditional pre-inauguration formalities on Monday morning, including Mass at St. John’s Episcopal Church, tea at the White House with the outgoing president and vice president, and then the ride to the Capitol along Pennsylvania Avenue.

On the inaugural platform, Trump will be joined by leaders of Congress, longtime supporters and friends, soon-to-be cabinet members, and celebrities and religious leaders. The former presidents and outgoing president will be announced over the loudspeakers shortly before Noon on Monday, after which Trump will descend the stairs to take his seat.

As the honored guests arrive, choirs from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the United States Marine Band will perform musical preludes.

Following the invocations, Vice President-elect Vance will be sworn into office. As at every inauguration, the president must be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the United States, though the vice president may choose any other member of the high court to administer his or her oath. Mr. Vance this year has selected Justice Brett Kavanaugh to administer his.

Other recent vice presidential swearing in choices included Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who swore in Ms. Harris, and Justice Clarence Thomas, who swore in Vice President Pence.

Singer Carrie Underwood will then perform “America the Beautiful” accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and Naval Academy Glee Club. That performance will be followed by Chief Justice Roberts swearing Trump in as the 47th president. The Naval Academy Glee Club will perform again, singing “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” before Trump’s inaugural address.

Benedictions will then be delivered by four religious leaders of different faiths — Rabbi Ari Berman, who currently serves as president of Yeshiva University, will speak first, followed by Imam Husham Al Husainy of Dearborn, Michigan’s Karbalaa Islamic Education Center. The senior pastor for Detroit, Michigan’s 180 Church, Lorenzo Sewell — who hosted Trump at his majority-Black congregation and spoke at the Republican National Convention last year — will deliver his own benediction. The final prayer will be offered by the Reverend Father Frank Mann of Brooklyn’s Roman Catholic Diocese.

Singer Chris Macchio will end the ceremony with his rendition of the National Anthem.

Trump will participate in the post-inaugural ceremonies, including sending off President Biden in Marine One on the east side of the Capitol, followed by a luncheon at the Capitol. During his parade route back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump will be joined by the garbage truck he famously rode just days before the November election.

The next day, the then-president will participate in the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral.