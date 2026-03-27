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The New York Sun
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Castro or Castro? Family Members Volley With Trump Team for Best Deal on Cuba

With Cuba’s population pitched in darkness — the result of fuel shortages from a de-facto American blockade — its future may rely on Cuba’s best negotiator at the table, whether that be an old or a new revolutionary.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak to reporters at the White House on March 20, 2026.
President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak to reporters at the White House on March 20, 2026. WhiteHouse.gov via YouTube
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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