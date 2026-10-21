Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Carriage operators in Central Park — where the trade has been plied for 168 years — say a new ban makes the future of their horses uncertain.
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Starlight, a seven-year-old dappled gray mare, has been pulling a carriage driven by her owner, Alexus Lawson, in Central Park for almost three years.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Starlight, a seven-year-old dappled gray mare, has been pulling a carriage driven by her owner, Alexus Lawson, in Central Park for almost three years.
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