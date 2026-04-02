Search
The New York Sun
National

Christian Commentators Voice Outrage Over Spiritual Adviser’s Easter Lunch Remark Comparing Trump to Jesus

A White House faith adviser compared the president’s triumph over legal problems to the crucifixion, saying ‘no one has paid the price’ like Mr. Trump.

In a now-deleted White House video, spiritual adviser Paula White speaks at an Easter lunch where she compared President Trump’s travails to those of Jesus.
In a now-deleted White House video, spiritual adviser Paula White speaks at an Easter lunch where she compared President Trump’s travails to those of Jesus. White House via X
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp