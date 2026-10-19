Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The war correspondent, 68, is stepping down next June amid scrutiny of her advocacy-style reporting and strained relations with CNN’s new ownership.
Published:
Updated:
Christiane Amanpour, one of CNN’s most recognizable faces for more than four decades, announced Monday that she is leaving the network after 43 years. The 68-year-old journalist said she will remain at CNN until next June.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Christiane Amanpour, one of CNN’s most recognizable faces for more than four decades, announced Monday that she is leaving the network after 43 years. The 68-year-old journalist said she will remain at CNN until next June.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime