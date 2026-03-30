Citing Opaque Security Laws, Turkey Puts Christian Foreign Residents on Notice

Once Again President Trump Outwits the Defeatist Democrats
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Claiming concerns over national security threats, Ankara denies its religious minorities return to homes they’ve possessed for decades, accelerating an exodus of Christians from a country increasingly hostile to its once-vaunted roots.
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By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|