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The New York Sun
Foreign

Citing Opaque Security Laws, Turkey Puts Christian Foreign Residents on Notice

Claiming concerns over national security threats, Ankara denies its religious minorities return to homes they’ve possessed for decades, accelerating an exodus of Christians from a country increasingly hostile to its once-vaunted roots.

A fresco on the ceiling of the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre, Turkey.
A fresco on the ceiling of the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre, Turkey. By jiuguangw - CC BY-SA 2.0,
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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