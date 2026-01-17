City Council’s First Jewish Speaker Moves To Counter Antisemitism

The New York City Council speaker, Julie Menin, on Friday introduced a legislative and funding package aimed at curbing antisemitism, including a proposal to prohibit “harassment and intimidation” near the entrances to synagogues and a $1.25 million investment in Holocaust education.

The move marks the first significant step taken by Ms. Menin, the city’s first Jewish speaker, in countering the rise in antisemitic incidents across New York City, which New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch recently called “the most persistent hate threat we face.”

“Antisemitism is rising all around our city and around the country,” Ms.

Menin said Friday at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

“It’s not merely impossible to ignore, it’s irresponsible for us as a city council to not address it head-on,” she added.

Antisemitic incidents in the city have risen sharply in the two years since Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas attack led to anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University and other city locations. The election last year of a new mayor, Zohran Mamdani has led to increased tensions– Mr. Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide and he and his wife have expressed strong anti-Israel views. Mr. Mamdani denies he is antisemitic and says his problem is with Israel, not Jews.

On Friday, flanked by several members of the city council, Ms. Menin laid out a five-point Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism, which he said will create a dedicated hotline to report antisemitic incidents. It will also establish a needs-based reimbursement program for private and parochial schools in need of funding for new security camera systems.

The hotline will be housed within the NYC Commission on Huma n Rights, which will also provide frequent data on the frequency and geographic trends of antisemitic incidents.

Last year, antisemitic incidents accounted for 57 percent of all hate crimes in the city, while Jewish New Yorkers make up around 10 percent of the City’/s population.

The plan includes new legislation that will establish a safe perimeter around entrances and exits at houses of worship, designed to protect worshippers from harassment while preserving First Amendment rights.

“New Yorkers should never be fearful to practice their faith, no matter what their faith is. They should always have confidence and pride in their identities, and we are going to use every single tool at our disposal to ensure that,” Ms. Menin said Friday.

Ms. Menin’s proposal calls for a 100-foot buffer zone around places of worship — a notable increase from the 25-foot perimeter that New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed earlier this week.



Both plans follow two high-profile protests staged outside the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan and the Young Israel of Kew Gardens – a synagogue and children’s school – where hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists were seen harassing attendees during events hosted by pro-Israel groups. In one protest, demonstrators chanted “we support Hamas here,” prompting a rebuke from Mr. Mamdani.

In an interview, Ms. Menin told the New York Times that she briefed Mr. Mamdani on her proposal, adding that the two had “very productive” discussions.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with the mayor,” Ms. Menin told the New York Times, adding her plan “has everything to do with protecting Jewish New Yorkers.”

Citing a recent statistic showing that 34 percent of all young people believe the Holocaust is a myth or has been exaggerated, Ms. Menin, the granddaughter and daughter of Holocaust survivors, pledged $1.25 million over two years to the Museum of Jewish Heritage for expanded Holocaust education, including a new virtual learning program and broader outreach to schools.

“I’m confident that this announcement is just the beginning of the efforts that the city council is going to be able to do, not only to combat antisemitism, but to combat all forms of hate,” Ms. Menin said.