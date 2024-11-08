CNBC Host Tears Into Well-Known Talking Head Anthony Scaramucci, Suggesting He ‘Eat Crow’ for ‘How Wrong’ He Was About Trump

Things got spicy during a segment on CNBC Friday when cantankerous host Joe Kernen said financial executive Anthony Scaramucci — who gained infamy after serving as President Trump’s White House communications director for a total of ten days — had an “utter disdain for Trump” and should acknowledge misjudging his American support.

Mr. Scaramucci appeared on the “Squawk Box” Friday when Mr. Kernan suddenly got heated, taking issue with the entrepreneur saying America should “put the rhetoric aside,” and move forward to unify the country.

“The rhetoric got heated everywhere I think … you got pretty heated Anthony at times,” Mr. Kernen said in response. Mr. Scaramucci appeared to quickly take offense.

“Joe, how did I get heated,” he asked. “What did I say?”

That’s when things escalated between the two.

“Anthony, you have had an utter disdain for Trump. You’ll always be welcome at the table of legacy media and have people nodding as you trash Trump, that’s always going to happen,” Mr. Kernen answered. “But aren’t you the slightest bit embarrassed, or at least humbled, about how wrong you were about the feeling of most Americans?”

“Just give me a little bit — little bit, Anthony, about how wrong you were.”

Mr. Scaramucci quickly got defensive, citing how he sent out a congratulatory post on X acknowledging Trump had won.

“What would you like me to do? Do you want me to get on bended knee before you?” he asked the host. “We have a violent disagreement about lots of things related to Trump’s personality. You like Trump — I was close to Trump, I got to see the ugliness of what he is. And by the way, Joe, it’s not just me.”

Mr. Kernen got incredulous, telling “The Mooch” that Trump was “very good” for his career and that he will “always be welcome at the table of legacy media.

“That’s always going to happen. But aren’t you the slightest bit embarrassed or at least humbled about how wrong you were about the feeling of most Americans? Let me finish!” Mr. Kernen snapped as Mr. Scaramucci tried, and failed, to rebuke his diatribe.

“And for enthusiastically supporting a candidate who a majority of people thought had no business being anywhere near the Oval Office?” He barked. “And you’re a Republican and you saw that all the different policies that he was talking about are anathema to what you’ve thought your whole life. And yet you went along with it.

“Do you ever eat any crow or not even a little crow wing? Or a little capon… Just give me a little bit, little bit, Anthony, about how wrong you were.”

Mr. Scaramucci shot back, telling him to stay calm.

“Why don’t you calm down a second, Joe,” he said. “We know each other a long time. Are you saying that you and I can’t disagree on somebody’s personality? Is that what you’re saying?”

The Squawk Box host eventually moved on to Vivek Ramaswamy, who was also a guest but stayed silent during the tit for tat, after which Mr. Scaramucci attempted to get the last word saying that Mr. Kernan “wants like an extra pound of flesh or something like that.”