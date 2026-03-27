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The New York Sun
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Colorado Lawmakers Vote Against Mandating Prison Time for Child Sex Assaults, Saying It’s Too Costly to Incarcerate

For the third year in a row, a Democratic majority refuses to advance legislation that would have taken probation off the table for child sex offenders despite judges being overrun with repeat offenders.

The New York Sun
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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