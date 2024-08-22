Company Will Freeze Your Corpse for Reanimation Later — for a Lofty Price

You might be able to come back to life after you die, but it’ll cost you just to find out.

A Berlin-based startup, Tomorrow Bio, is offering cryogenic freezing services with the hope that individuals may one day be revived. The company charges $222,603 plus a $55 monthly membership fee to preserve bodies and body parts.

The process, termed “field cryoprotection” by the company, begins immediately after a patient is declared legally dead. This is facilitated by their specially retrofitted ambulances, which double as mobile surgery rooms.

“Personally, I believe that within my lifetime — I’m currently 40 years old — we may witness the safe cryopreservation and reanimation of complex organisms,” co-founder Fernando Azevedo Pinheiro told the Daily Mail.

Tomorrow Bio claims it is the only company in the world offering the service.

According to Mr. Pinheiro, bodily fluids are replaced with “essentially medical-grade antifreeze” to prevent irreversible cold damage. Temperatures are gradually lowered to approximately minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit over a week before the body is stored in a steel container filled with liquid nitrogen for long-term preservation.

Why would anyone do this? “For some, the primary motivation is the fear of dying,” Mr. Pinheiro said. “Cryopreservation offers them hope and a sense of security, providing a potential path to extend their lives.”

The company says that if a person is successfully revived and their allocated funds have not been fully utilized, the remaining money will be refunded. The startup has storage facilities in Europe, including Berlin and Amsterdam, and plans to open a satellite location at New York City soon.