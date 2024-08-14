Congress Set To Probe Peru ‘Alien’ Mummies Amid Fears They Could Be Linked to UFOs

In a fascinating development set to intrigue both skeptics and believers, the infamous “alien mummies” from Peru are heading to America.

The goal? To unravel the mysteries that have surrounded these enigmatic remains once and for all. Congress is set to weigh in.

Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican who is a vocal critic of the U.S. government’s handling of UFO-related information, is stepping up to the challenge. Known for his relentless pursuit of transparency in this area, Mr. Burchett has pledged to gather a team of top-tier experts to examine the mummies, which reportedly contain DNA that is “30 percent unknown,” according to some scientific claims.

The venue for the groundbreaking analysis is likely to be the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The institution there is renowned for its Forensic Anthropology Center, affectionately known as the “Body Farm.” There, researchers specialize in the study and examination of human remains, making it an ideal location for such a unique investigation.

While Mr. Burchett has refrained from labeling the mummies as “alien,” his initiative is poised to ignite significant interest and debate, mirroring the intense reactions that followed the mummies’ initial presentation in Mexico’s Congress last September.

However, transporting these mysterious relics to the U.S. from Peru may not be straightforward. Legal experts have pointed out that treaty agreements between the two countries could pose logistical challenges, potentially delaying their transnational shipment, the Daily Mail reports.

Mr. Burchett expressed his commitment to aiding in the analysis of the bodies. He emphasized the importance of involving independent experts, distancing the endeavor from oversight by federal agencies, which he has previously accused of concealing UFO information.