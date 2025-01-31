Conservative College Group Hosts Event To Have Students Report Their Peers to ICE for Deportation

A conservative student group at Arizona State University is organizing an event encouraging students to report their peers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

In a post on X, the College Republicans United announced the event would take place on Friday as it said, “We will be tabling on campus asking fellow students to report their criminal classmates to ICE for deportation.”

“At a rate of 7,000 deportations per day, it would take four years to remove just the 10 million who entered under Biden. So far, Trump’s administration is averaging only about 1,000 per day—far below what’s needed,” the post added.

College Republicans United lists among its values an “opposition to immigration and multiculturalism.” Its president, Isaiah Alvarado, said of Friday’s event, “This is not an act of hate or bigotry. This is an act of love for the American nation.”

In an interview with 12 News at Phoenix, Mr. Alvarado criticized the number of deportations the Trump administration is carrying out on a daily basis as he insisted it is too low.

The group is an officially recognized student organization on campus. A representative for Arizona State University did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

The decision to invite students to report their peers to ICE drew the ire of the group Young Democrats of Arizona, which said in a statement that the request to have students report their peers for deportation is “despicable.”

“The Young Democrats of Arizona unequivocally condemn these actions. We believe schools are a place of learning. All students should be able to exist on campus without fear of deportation,” the statement said. “We ask ASU administration to condemn these actions and protect their students from this dangerous rhetoric.”

The attorney general of Arizona, Kris Mayes, called the event “abhorrent.”

Additionally, an immigration advocacy group, Aliento at ASU, called on the university to prevent ICE from entering its campus without a warrant.

The event also led a separate conservative group, the College Republicans at ASU, to clarify in a statement that it is not associated with the College Republicans United, nor does it share its values.

“Encouraging other ASU students to report Classmates to ICE for deportation undermines the Sun Devil community,” the statement said. “While we support the enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws, we believe that this process must be conducted with fairness and compassion, rather than through actions that may foster division and fear among students.”