New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The man who claimed that the Senate Democratic candidate had checked into a mental hospital says news outlets refused to take up the story, so he went to an influencer instead.
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Senate candidate James Talarico says he has never visited Ohio, much less been jetted off to a mental health facility as claimed by a conservative influencer who says he posed as a family member to get confirmation of the Democrats’ supposed two-week respite.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Senate candidate James Talarico says he has never visited Ohio, much less been jetted off to a mental health facility as claimed by a conservative influencer who says he posed as a family member to get confirmation of the Democrats’ supposed two-week respite.
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