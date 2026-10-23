Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A new analysis shifts 19 seats toward Democrats and says the Republicans’ path to retain the majority has ‘all but evaporated.’
Published:
Updated:
Democrats are now “outright” favored in enough seats to flip control of the House and may emerge from the midterms with a larger majority than when they flipped the chamber in 2006 and 2018, according to the Cook Political Report.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats are now “outright” favored in enough seats to flip control of the House and may emerge from the midterms with a larger majority than when they flipped the chamber in 2006 and 2018, according to the Cook Political Report.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime