Cornel West Borrows a Page From Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Playbook Following Suspension of Kennedy Campaign

The statement from professor Cornel West also comes shortly after a Pennsylvania court ruled that he would not appear on ballots in the state.

With attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. out of the presidential race, professor Cornel West is moving to occupy political territory previously held by Mr. Kennedy.

“Brothers and sisters, it’s time we commit to understanding and addressing the role of pharmaceutical influence in public policy,” Mr. West said in a tweet. “I propose a Covid-19 Truth Commission to explore the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, seek reparations, and ensure justice and equity in our future responses.”

The move comes shortly after Mr. Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed President Trump.

The post also included a reference to one of Mr. Kennedy’s other favorite issues to discuss, with Mr. West saying “We must also challenge the censorship that silences diverse voices in these critical conversations.”

Mr. West added that he would, if elected, “establish a Vaccine Safety and Utilization Panel to restore trust in our public health institutions through science, transparency, and community engagement.”

Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, a Republican, ruled that Mr. West’s bid to appear on ballots lacked 14 of the required 19 presidential elector affidavits.

Mr. West will appear on the ballot in other states, like Michigan, where Michigan Court of Claims Judge James Robert Redford recently ruled against a Democratic challenge to Mr. West’s ballot access.

“The state defendants are ordered to qualify West and Abdullah as independent candidates for the ballot, on the condition that the Board of State Canvassers does not determine they are disqualified after a review of the signatures on the qualifying petitions,” the judge wrote.

Mr. West has also attacked the Democratic Party on topics like Gaza and mass incarceration in America.

“Some of us have to stand up and say this is a crime against humanity,” Mr. West said, according to News Nation. “Not just the genocide (in Gaza), but the wealth inequality and the mass incarceration and the poverty and so forth.”

Mr. West added that “You can’t talk about genocide, mass incarceration, poverty and wealth inequality solely in an intellectual way.”