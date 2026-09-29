Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Legislation to put California’s reporters on welfare could deliver a knockout blow to media institutions that have been losing trust for decades.
Published:
Updated:
With every anti-press social media post and White House press ban, President Trump shows he needs the press as much he professes to hate it. Governor Gavin Newsom is pondering legislation that could disclose, as soon as Wednesday, whether he secretly hates the press even as he basks in the adulatory coverage fueling his plans to run for president in 2028.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With every anti-press social media post and White House press ban, President Trump shows he needs the press as much he professes to hate it. Governor Gavin Newsom is pondering legislation that could disclose, as soon as Wednesday, whether he secretly hates the press even as he basks in the adulatory coverage fueling his plans to run for president in 2028.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime