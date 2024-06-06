The New York Sun

Could Magic Mushrooms Be a Surprising Remedy for Long Covid?

The results were promising — up to an 80 percent improvement in symptoms such as fatigue, pain, and cognitive impairment.

JOSEPH CURL
In an intriguing development, researchers are exploring the potential of psychedelics as a treatment for long Covid symptoms.

A recent case report highlights the remarkable recovery of a 41-year-old woman who addressed her persistent symptoms with magic mushrooms and MDMA.

The patient, who had been healthy before contracting Covid-19 in early 2022, experienced severe symptoms like anxiety, depression, insomnia, joint pain, cognitive issues, headaches, and decreased libido even after recovering from the initial infection. Traditional treatments offered little relief, prompting her to try an unconventional approach.

Under the guidance of a therapist, the woman began using small doses of MDMA and psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms. The results were promising — up to an 80 percent improvement in symptoms such as fatigue, pain, and cognitive impairment.

Her chronic headaches also became shorter and less frequent, enabling her to return to work and resume her PhD studies. When symptoms resurfaced, another round of psychedelic therapy provided complete relief.

This case report, published in Clinical Case Reports, offers hope that psychedelic therapy could be a viable option for those struggling with long Covid, a condition that remains poorly understood. However, researchers caution against self-medicating and emphasize the importance of consulting a medical professional before starting any new treatment.

JOSEPH CURL
Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

