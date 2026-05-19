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Could Taiwan Go It Alone?

President Trump insists that to avoid a ‘war,’ he’ll have to ‘speak to the person’ who is ‘running Taiwan.’ How about the Taiwanese voters? 

Lawmakers protest under a portrait of Sun Yat-sen in the Free Chinese parliament, the Legislative Yuan, on May 24, 2024.
Lawmakers protest under a portrait of Sun Yat-sen in the Free Chinese parliament, the Legislative Yuan, on May 24, 2024. Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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