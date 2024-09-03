Covenant School Shooter’s Journal Provides Glimpse Into the Mind of a Killer

‘The day has finally come. I can’t believe it’s here,’ Audrey Hale wrote in an entry from the day of the mass school shooting.

The journal of the infamous Covenant School Killer, in which the mass shooter mused about having “no regrets by the gun,” was released to the public on Tuesday by a Tennessee-based news outlet.

More than 90 pages from the composition notebook, which were posted online by the Tennessee Star, contain writings from Audrey Elizabeth Hale, in which the shooter scribbled ideologically driven entries referencing a decline in mental health, a desire to transition to a different gender, and a recounting of sexual fantasies that were carried out.

“I can pretend to be them [and] do the things boys do [and] experience my boy self as Tony,” the shooter wrote. “God, I am such a pervert. I waste too much time in my fantasies.”

While the notebook does not contain any writing in which the shooter espouses political ideology or motive for the March 2023 attack — during which the killer entered The Covenant School in Nashville with two assault rifles and murdered three children and three adults — it does contain a political ranting dated one month before the shooting. The shooter takes issue with America, claiming that the country fails to respect the rights of transgender people, the disabled, and gun owners.

“So now [because] of you, I wish death on myself cause of the pure hatred of my female gender,” the shooter wrote in the entry, “with no rights, anyone’s country is a sh—y dictatorship.”

In the final entry dated on the day of the attack and titled “Death Day,” the shooter writes, “The day has finally come. I can’t believe it’s here. I don’t know how I got this far, but here I am.”

“There were several times I could have been caught, especially back in the summer of 2021,” the shooter also wrote about the plot. Hale, who identified as male and was under the care of a psychiatrist at the time of the shooting, signed many of the journal entries with the name Aiden.

The Tennessee Star’s public release of the shooter’s journal follows extensive reporting about its contents over the past three months, leading to nearly 50 articles published.

The Star’s editor-in-chief, Michael Patrick Leahy, said the document dump was within the paper’s legal rights and was a response to a “how cause hearing order” issued by a local judge, who wanted the journalist to explain how the publishing of the articles would not hold him and the news agency in contempt of court.

“We have had a First Amendment right to publish these documents from the moment we legally obtained them in June 2024,” Mr. Leahy said in a statement on Tuesday, adding: “We legally obtained writings by Audrey Elizabeth Hale, MNPD investigation documents, and MNPD crime scene photos from a source familiar with the MNPD investigation in June 2024. These documents and photos have helped us inform the public about the underlying reasons for this heinous attack and have helped drive the public discussion of what should be done to prevent such acts of violence in the future.”

“We have documented a massive failure of the mental health system as a root cause of Hale’s reprehensible actions.”

The journal was originally discovered in the shooter’s vehicle by Metro Nashville police officers along with a spiral notebook used to plan the attack on the private elementary school. The Star claims it does not have copies of that second notebook.

Mr. Leahy cited the legal proceedings as the reason his team held off on publishing the journal pages until now, and said he stands by the Star’s extensive reporting.

“Our reporting on the Covenant Killer investigation has served the public interest,” he said.