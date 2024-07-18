Covfefe: Republicans Sell Collected ‘Poetry’ of Trump’s Social Media Posts

The first volume has a number of chapters dedicated to different periods of Trump’s rise.

A pair of Republican National Convention attendees are selling a kind of collected works of President Trump, drawn from his social media posts over the years. “Donald Trump is the author. We are just the humble collectors,” one of the salesmen said.

The tome, entitled, “The Collected Poems of Donald J. Trump,” was printed by Golden Goose Publishing. The “collectors,” Ian Pratt and his business partner Gregory, say they first got the idea for publishing the collected works back in 2019.

Mr. Pratt tells the Sun that he remembers the 2017 post on Twitter, now called X, in which Trump used the term “covfefe” accidentally. “My business partner Gregory and I looked at each other and asked: ‘Is Donald Trump writing poetry?’” Mr. Pratt recalled. “Nobody has noticed it and the more we ask ourselves that question, the more we realize that poetic media and nobody had really seen it in the way that we were seeing it.”

“We put this book together to help the world see this poetic genius,” Mr. Pratt said.

The first volume, which covers Trump’s online posts from 2009 until this past weekend, has a number of chapters dedicated to different periods of Trump’s rise. One chapter, titled “Nocturnes”, covers posts made between the hours of 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. On the inside of the book’s cove is a sketching of Trump’s side profile with the quote: “I know words. I have the best words.”

The quotes taken from Trump’s online posts are drawn in such a way to evoke artistry in the otherwise brash missives. The “covfefe” post, which reads in its entirety in the book: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” is spread out like the more famous poems of Rupi Kaur — “Despite the constant negative press” on the top of the page, with the word “covfefe” toward the bottom.

One of Mr. Pratt’s other favorites was a post on X that simply said: “We.”

The first volume is on sale at the RNC for $45, and attendees can preorder volume two for $47. Mr. Pratt says that if the second edition sells as well as the first, he’d like to make a third volume covering Trump’s second administration. That volume would be titled, “Return of the King”, Mr. Pratt said.

He tells the Sun that a portion of the proceeds is being donated to the families of the victims of the Saturday assassination attempt at Butler, Pennsylvania. Mr. Pratt says they have sold “thousands” of books so far, and will see plenty more sales before the end of the convention.

The two salesmen are also collecting signatures to name Trump the poet laureate of the United States — an honor bestowed on the likes of Louise Glück, Robert Frost and Gwendolyn Brooks. They have already received hundreds of signatures for that petition.