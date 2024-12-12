Crowdsourcing Sites Shut Down Fundraisers for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder Suspect

Multiple fundraisers — including one reaching nearly $50,000 — for the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect are being shut down as quickly as they pop up.

The anonymous donors have been chipping in the donations to help fund the legal defense for Luigi Mangione, who is facing murder charges for the slaying of Brian Thompson. A majority of the donations were being banked in one fundraiser on Christian-based free speech platform GiveSendGo, by a New Jersey-based group named “December 4th Legal Committee.”

The newly formed fundraising group had raised $47,220 of its $200,000 goal before the page was suddenly taken down Wednesday morning.

Officials said on the Committee’s X account, “Technical issues have caused the fundraiser to be unpublished. We expect it to be back up within the hour.”

Officials for GiveSendGo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Not much is known about the Committee, but organizers say that their group is “composed of veteran legal aid volunteers with decades of experience in prison and court support,” according to a statement that was provided to USA Today, adding that they are hoping to help provide Mr. Mangione with, “top-tier legal representation.”

On Tuesday, the Committee posted on its fundraising page a letter they sent to Mr. Mangione at the Pennsylvania jail where he is being held until an extradition hearing.

“You are going through a lot right now, but we wanted to let you know that we set up a legal defense fund for you, and we have received over $30,000 and counting to put towards your defense or, if you do not want the funds, toward the defense of other political prisoners,” reads the letter that was allegedly sent to the suspect.

In an interview on CNN, Mr. Mangione’s Attorney, Thomas Dickey, confirmed that people have reached out offering to help with legal costs and that he “probably wouldn’t” accept any of the offers.

Mr. Mangione and his alleged attack on Mr. Thompson have sparked polarizing support from much of the public, who see him as an anti-establishment figure who has railed against a profit-driven health care system.

“[I]n memory of my sons father…who was denied heart surgery by the american medical system (OHSU) while they lied about it,” read a post on the GiveSendGo page by a donor who contributed $100 to the fund. “I hope our son grows up to be as brave as you.”

“My mother was one of these killed by greed. I had to watch my mother die of lung cancer when I was 19 years old, because insurance wouldn’t cover her treatment,” reads a message from a donor who listed their name as, “Not all heros wear capes.”

“Karma comes in different ways, sometimes you have to speed up the process. You are not a villain. Keep your head up kid.”

Campaigns to raise money for Mr. Mangione also sprung up on other fundraising sites, including multiple campaigns on GoFundMe, which were quickly shut down by the site.

“GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. The fundraisers have been removed from our platform, and all donors have been refunded,” the organization said in a statement to Fox Business.