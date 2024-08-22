Cruz Leads by Just Two Points in Latest Texas Poll, Trump up by Five

Texas may be the Democrat’s best chance to pick up a Senate seat in 2024.

New polling out of Texas shows Vice President Harris closing the gap on President Trump in the deep red state, with Senator Cruz leading in his re-election campaign by only a few points.

The new survey from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs found that Trump leads Ms. Harris in a multicandidate race 49.5 percent to 44.6 percent.

The data are a significant improvement over President Biden’s numbers in the last survey the pollster conducted before he dropped out, when just 40.3 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Mr. Biden. Trump garnered 48.5 percent in that survey.

The survey contacted 1,365 likely voters and reported a margin of error of plus or minus 2.65 percent.

The recent survey also found that Mr. Cruz leads in his Senate race 46.5 percent to 44.5 percent against the Democratic nominee, Colin Allred, indicating that the Senate race there might be closer than previously expected.