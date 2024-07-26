One sergeant reports being surrounded by an ‘agitated’ scrum of protestors who ‘attempted to interfere’ while he was making an arrest.

New details from a shocking police report describe how a mob of anti-Israel protesters assaulted park police outside Washington D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday when the officers tried to defend an American flag from being defaced.

Violent demonstrations rocked the nation’s capital on Wednesday in response to a visit by Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the memorial service for Senator Lieberman and addressed a joint session of Congress.

According to sworn statements from various Park Police officers in the police report, the mob of protestors at Columbus Circle, directly in front of the train station, repeatedly interfered with arrests of their fellow agitators, refused to obey orders to back away, and even assaulted the officers.

One of the officers at the scene, Sergeant Cox, entered the crowd and approached the Columbus Circle flagpole after he saw individuals “10-15 feet off the ground manipulating rope and unraveling it from the pole,” he reported.

While one of the offenders ran away immediately, Mr. Cox was able to detain their fellow flag-defiler, later identified as Roger Miller.

Soon after, however, Mr. Cox and the arrestee were surrounded by an “agitated” mob of protestors who, he wrote, “attempted to interfere with the arrestee.”

As protestors clashed with the line of police in front of him, Mr. Cox reported feeling a group of people “push” him from behind. One of the protesters broke through the police line. The culprit was subsequently apprehended, detained, and eventually identified as 19-year-old Paul Fairfield.

The mob continuously defied the officers’ commands to back up and even followed law enforcement personnel as they retreated to the northeast side of the park.

Mr. Cox reported smelling smoke after the protestors removed two other flags from the flagpoles at Columbus Circle and lit them on fire. A shopping cart, among other items were also set ablaze.

Another officer, Officer Mogavero, was able to grab one flag-defiler who had attempted to flee the scene, later identified as Nathanial Brayden Lawrence. Mr. Mogavero reported that protestors surrounded the two of them, tried to help him escape police custody, and began assaulting the surrounding officers.

“The tearing down of the flag along with the subsequent arrest of Lawrence helped to incite the crowd to commit violence to include assaulting officers,” Mr. Mogavero wrote in his testimony.

One protestor, later identified as Essa Elies Ejelat, held his phone up at Mr. Mogavero and shouted, “BEHIND THAT BADGE, I WILL FUCK YOU UP!” the officer reported. Ejelat had previously been charged with obstruction at an anti-Israel protest in New York City.

A third offender, apprehended by Office Dugan, was also arrested. She was later identified as Sonia Krishan — a 21-year-old former beauty queen.