Dark Days: 80 Percent of Americans Fear World War III Is Imminent, Study Finds

Fears of a potential global conflict are shared widely across political affiliations.

Protesters attend a rally at Tel Aviv, Israel, demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, September 3, 2024. AP/Ariel Schalit
In a climate of escalating global conflicts and political uncertainty, a staggering 80 percent of Americans are concerned about the possibility of a third world war, a new study finds.

The survey by Talker Research, which polled 1,000 Americans with an equal representation across political parties, indicates that fears of a potential global conflict are shared widely across political affiliations.

Republicans and third-party voters exhibit the highest levels of anxiety, with 84 percent and 83 percent respectively expressing concerns about an impending world war. While Democrats show slightly less concern, the figure remains significant at 74 percent.

Gender also plays a role in the perceived threat of global conflict. The survey highlights that 85 percent of women are apprehensive about the outbreak of a new global conflict, compared to 71 percent of men.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is the primary concern for 55 percent of survey participants, eclipsing the Russia-Ukraine war, which worries 28 percent. The findings suggest that international events are deeply affecting domestic perceptions of security and stability.

Amid the uncertainties, Americans are divided over who should lead them through a potential global crisis. When posed with a choice between President Trump and Vice President Harris as leaders during a world war, 50 percent of respondents favored Trump, while Ms. Harris was chosen by 41percent. Notably, 14 percent of third-party members expressed no confidence in either candidate’s ability to manage such a crisis.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

