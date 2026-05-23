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Defense Secretary Slams DEI and ‘Woke’ Military Policies in West Point Commencement Address

‘The battlefield does not grade on a curve, and you can’t throw your pronouns at the enemy,’ Pete Hegseth tells the newly minted officers.

The secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, arrives at the United States Military Academy for a commencement ceremony at West Point, New York, on May 23, 2026.
The secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, arrives at the United States Military Academy for a commencement ceremony at West Point, New York, on May 23, 2026. Adam Gray/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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