Ellen DeGeneres Leaves America After Trump’s Election Victory, Friends Say She May ‘Never’ Return

President Trump’s election victory is leading another famous left-wing figure to leave the country.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Roissa, are leaving America and moving to the Cotswolds region of England.

The comedian and former TV star told friends that President Trump’s victory was the deciding factor in her decision to leave the country, the Wrap reports.

Ms. DeGeneres’ show “Ellen” ended in 2022 amid complaints that she created a toxic work environment. And she publicly stated she was done with show business for good earlier this year.

Ms. DeGeneres, who supported Vice President Harris, and her wife reportedly bought their property in England before the election. However, the Wrap notes the couple felt “very disillusioned” with the 2024 election results and felt they should “get the hell out” of America. Friends close to Ms. DeGeneres think she will “never” return.

The couple’s mansion, about 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles, is expected to be listed for sale soon.

Trump’s election victory also contributed to a “Desperate Housewives” star and a top Latina surrogate for Democrats, Eva Longoria, leaving America.

In an interview with the French fashion magazine Marie Claire, Ms. Longoria said she plans to split her time between Spain and Mexico.

However, for her, the decision to move involved more than just Trump’s win. She told Marie Claire, “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge.”

“I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them,” Ms. Longoria said.

Other Hollywood and left-wing figures have also suggested they may leave the country due to Trump’s election win.