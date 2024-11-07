‘Delete Your Dating Apps’: Liberal Women Vow Four-Year Sex Strike to Protest Trump’s Victory

Liberal women appear to be going all in on a fringe feminist ideology from Asia and taking their dismay onto social media, threatening to not have sex with men over the next four years to punish them for voting for putting President Trump back in the White House.

The women have taken to social media sites like TikTok to express their frustration about Trump’s victory on Tuesday, claiming that they want to punish men for casting their ballots for the Republican candidate in a race that was supposed to be about abortion rights and other protections for women. To do so, they are taking a page out of the handbook of the 4B feminist movement out of Korea, planning to withhold sex to shift the gender power balance, according to The Telegraph.

“As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters and this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that,” one woman said in a video posted on TikTok. “So I highly encourage any other women who are single and still care about progressing women’s rights and still fighting for our bodily autonomy to do the same. Delete your dating apps.”

“All I have to say is good luck getting laid,” said another TikTok user through mocking laughter. “Especially in Florida, because me and my girlies are participating in the 4B movement.”

The 4B or 4 No movement began in South Korea around 2019 in response to what is perceived among the country’s female population as a patriarchal culture and gender inequality. Members of the movement, which is rumored to be as high as 50,0000 participants, follows a code where they observe the four main tenets of its namesake — no to heterosexual marriage, no to childbirth, no to dating men, and no to physical heterosexual relationships.

Ballot counts from Tuesday’s election showed a gender divide almost down the middle in America, with 55 percent of men voting for President Trump and 53 percent of men voting for Vice President Harris.

Many women who posted videos in the aftermath of the election said that the country’s sexism against females is the cause to create an American version of the 4B Movement.

“Men will always be against women,” read a caption in one TikTok post of a young woman crying in a car that was encouraging others to join the movement, “Women are just as capable to be presidents as a man.”