Democrat Josh Stein Beats Embattled Republican Mark Robinson in North Carolina Governor Race

Robinson had described himself as a ‘nazi’ on a porn message board more than a decade ago.

North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general Josh Stein will be the next governor of the state after beating embattled Republican lieutenant governor Mark Robinson, who trailed Mr. Stein in the polls for months before a CNN report found that he had allegedly written about being a Nazi and liking “tranny porn” on a salacious message board website more than ten years ago.

Fox News’s decision desk made the call shortly before 8 PM on Tuesday.

Mr. Robinson was abandoned by many of his fellow Republicans just a few weeks ago after a report from CNN’s KFILE found that he had written a number of disturbing comments on the porn message board site “Nude Africa” about his antisemitism, love for slavery, and affection for “tranny” porn.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f—ing hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Mr. Robinson allegedly wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

He also claimed he had enjoyed watching women shower at a public gym when he was a teenager. “I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” he wrote, adding that he liked the “peeping.”

On those message boards, he also referred to himself in 2010 as a “black NAZI” and talked about his desire to re-establish slavery.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he allegedly wrote.