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The New York Sun
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Democrats Brace for Another Possible Socialist Upset in Colorado

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros, who emigrated from Ethiopia at a young age, has a chance to unseat longtime congresswoman, Diana DeGette.

Challenger Melat Kiros, a Democratic Socialist, is challenging incumbent Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary in Colorado's First Congressional District.
Challenger Melat Kiros, a Democratic Socialist, is challenging incumbent Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary in Colorado's First Congressional District. KirosforCo.com/DeGette.House.gov
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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