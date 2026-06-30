Democrats Brace for Another Possible Socialist Upset in Colorado

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:00 AM ET Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:41 AM ET

Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros, who emigrated from Ethiopia at a young age, has a chance to unseat longtime congresswoman, Diana DeGette.

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