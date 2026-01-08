Democrats Demand Immediate Investigation Into ICE Following Fatal Shooting of Woman in Minnesota

Democrats in Congress are demanding a full investigation into the fatal shooting of an American citizen by an ICE agent in Minnesota on Wednesday. The victim, Renee Nicole Good, was ra 37-year-old mother of three who reportedly had no role in any anti-ICE protests, contrary to what the Trump administration has claimed.

A video of the shooting quickly shot around social media on Wednesday afternoon, showing Good trying to turn her car around in the middle of a Minneapolis street as ICE agents were attempting to drive by. At the beginning of the video, she is seen waving at the agents from her car to get them to drive around her.

Shortly after, three agents surround the car, with one trying to open the driver’s side door and another standing in front of the vehicle. Apparently out of fear that the agent in front of her car had drawn his firearm, Good then tries to turn away to drive off, through the agent fires a shot into her windshield before firing twice more into her side window, ultimately killing her.

Good was identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“To Minnesotans: Know that our administration is going to stop at nothing to seek accountability and justice,” Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference after the shooting. “The State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension [is] working on the investigation. We have activated the state emergency operations center.”

On Capitol Hill, the reaction was just as swift.

“I am beyond outraged that [ICE’s] reckless, callous actions led to the killing of a legal observer in Minneapolis,” Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents the area where the killing occurred, said in a statement. “It is simply indefensible, and ICE must be held accountable. That must include a full, comprehensive investigation and legal action against the agency.”

According to the Star Tribune, Good’s mother identified her as the victim late Wednesday, saying that her daughter was not an anti-ICE agitator.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the outlet. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

The Department of Homeland Security was quick to denounce Good and exonerate the ICE agent who discharged his weapon, saying in a statement that the victim was “violent” and had committed an act of “domestic terrorism.”

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Shortly after Ms. McLaughlin issued that message, the video filmed by a bystander became public, showing that Good was not actively trying to impede the agents. Senator Amy Klobuchar said in her own statement that she has concerns that the Department of Homeland Security may be lying about what happened.

“While our immigration enforcement should be focused on apprehending and prosecuting violent criminals to make our communities safer, these ICE actions are doing the opposite and making our state less safe,” Ms. Klobuchar said.

On Wednesday night, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held her own press conference at Minneapolis to defend the actions of her ICE agents.

“Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he was taught to do in that situation, and took actions to defend himself,” she said. Ms. Noem says that even though the department views the agent’s actions as being justified, the FBI is conducting its own investigation of the event.

The Senate minority leader, Senator Chuck Schumer, said there needs to be a “full investigation” of the event to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. “When you have these ICE agents all over the streets of our cities without any cooperation with local law enforcement and local communities, tragedies — horrible tragedies, killings — occur,” he said.