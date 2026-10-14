Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Obama’s only campaign rally currently on his schedule before the midterms will be in Michigan alongside El-Sayed and other Democrats.
As this year’s Michigan Senate race comes down to the wire, Black leaders and elected officials are dismissing the idea that the GOP nominee, Mike Rogers, will make any significant inroads with the critical voting bloc in November. Some of the nation’s most well-known Black elected officials, including President Obama, are campaigning in the state to give Dr. El-Sayed the final boost that many believe he needs.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
As this year’s Michigan Senate race comes down to the wire, Black leaders and elected officials are dismissing the idea that the GOP nominee, Mike Rogers, will make any significant inroads with the critical voting bloc in November. Some of the nation’s most well-known Black elected officials, including President Obama, are campaigning in the state to give Dr. El-Sayed the final boost that many believe he needs.
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