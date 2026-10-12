New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Hispanic voters are turning out at record rates as President Trump’s approval craters among the demographic.
Published:
Updated:
Democratic turnout in the first weeks of early and mail voting for the midterm elections is looking strong, pointing to what could be big gains for the party in November. As of Monday, more than three million ballots have been cast with just over three weeks left before Election Day.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Democratic turnout in the first weeks of early and mail voting for the midterm elections is looking strong, pointing to what could be big gains for the party in November. As of Monday, more than three million ballots have been cast with just over three weeks left before Election Day.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime