Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The party had been hoping to make inroads into much deeper Republican territory, though now they appear to be going elsewhere
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Democrats are cutting spending in two red House districts which were once seen as winnable — a sign that they will take a more targeted approach in the final two weeks of the midterm elections. President Trump carried the two districts in question by double digits.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats are cutting spending in two red House districts which were once seen as winnable — a sign that they will take a more targeted approach in the final two weeks of the midterm elections. President Trump carried the two districts in question by double digits.
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