Denmark, Greenland Decry Trump Efforts To ‘Conquer’ Arctic Island Following Testy White House Meeting

Denmark is inviting other European countries to conduct a military mission on the island.

Officials from Denmark and Greenland emerged from a meeting at the White House Wednesday with what they said was the unmistakable impression that President Trump is intent on “conquering” the arctic island — an outcome they described as “totally unacceptable.”

Denmark’s minister for foreign affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, made the claim after a “frank but constructive conversation” with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom,” Mr. Rasmussen said at a news conference after the meeting.

Mr. Rasmussen says Denmark will form a high level group with American officials to explore ways to work together on arctic security but calls the idea of a handover of Greenland “totally unacceptable.”

Mr. Rasmussen said Wednesday’s talks at the White House focused on how to ensure the long-term security for Greenland, but the views of Denmark and America differ on what that will take. He says America needs to respect the “red lines” of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“The president has made his view clear, and we have a different position,” Mr. Rasmussen said outside of the Danish embassy. He said Denmark requested the meeting to challenge the narrative set forth by Mr. Trump.

“We, the Kingdom of Denmark, continue to believe that the long term security of Greenland can be assured inside the current framework,” Mr. Rasmussen added.

“For us, ideas that would not respect the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable,” Mr. Rasmussen continued.

Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, called the meeting “good” but added, “We have work to do in the future.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for an American takeover of Greenland, claiming it is a national security priority.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social account that if America does not acquire the massive arctic island it will fall into Chinese or Russian hands.

“It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” Mr. Trump said of Greenland. “NATO should be leading the way for us to get it.” The Golden Dome is a missile defense system the president has proposed.

The White House X account reposted Mr. Trump’s message with an image describing only two choices for Greenland going forward — the United States or China and Russia.

Greenland is a self-governing territory of Denmark, a member of NATO. Denmark announced on Wednesday that it was increasing its military presence on the island. It also invited other European allies and Canada to send a small number of troops there for a reconnaissance mission. Sweden, Norway, and Germany all confirmed they are sending personnel there.

“Together, they will prepare events within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance,” Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson wrote on X.

The mission will take place from Thursday to Saturday and is not being coordinated through NATO, which could be a way to freeze America out of participating. The mission aims to explore possible military contributions in the region, Reuters reported.

A new poll claims that American voters have little appetite for a takeover of Greenland. Nearly 90 percent of participants in a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday say they would oppose the United States trying to either buy Greenland or use military force to take control of it.