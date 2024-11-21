Denmark Introduces World’s First Tax Targeting Livestock Passing Gas

Under the new policy, Danish farmers will be required to pay a fee of $43 per ton of methane emission.

Denmark has made history by finalizing the implementation of the world’s first tax on agricultural emissions, specifically targeting methane emissions from livestock.

The landmark decision follows extensive negotiations among the country’s major political parties, farming groups, industry representatives, trade unions, and environmental organizations. The initiative, known as the Green Tripartite agreement, was initially announced in June.

That has resulted in a “huge, huge task that is now under way: to transform large parts of our land from agricultural production to forestry, to natural spaces, to ensure that we can bring life back to our fjords,” Denmark’s Green Tripartite minister, Jeppe Bruus, told Agence France-Presse. “Danish nature will change in a way we have not seen since the wetlands were drained in 1864.”

Under the new policy, Danish farmers starting in 2030 will be required to pay a fee of $43 per ton of methane emissions, calculated as equivalent to carbon dioxide. The tax will apply to emissions produced by livestock such as cows and pigs.

An integral component of the Green Tripartite agreement is the reduction of nitrogen pollution in order to restore Denmark’s coasts and fjords. It’s projected that nitrogen emissions could decrease by 13,780 tons annually starting in 2027, according to AFP. The country also aims to enhance its biodiversity as part of this comprehensive plan.

A Danish newspaper, the Copenhagen Post, reports that the country will plant 250,000 hectares of new forest and restore 140,000 hectares of cultivated peatlands to their natural state. Peatlands, which are waterlogged and act as significant carbon stores, play an essential role in Denmark’s environmental strategy.